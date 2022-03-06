The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On March 1, 2022, Claude L. Hutchison and Glenda Ward Hutchison had the honor of celebrating 70 years of marriage. Both lifelong residents of the Rome and Huntington area, they were married in the Rome United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio.

They are blessed with two children, Rhonda Hutchison Stone (Frederick) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Phillip S. Hutchison (Cheri) of Rome, Ohio; also three granddaughters, Allison Stone Locke (Jason) of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, Erica Hutchison Foster (Geoffrey) of Winfield, West Virginia, and Victoria N. Hutchison of Boston, Massachusetts; plus two great-grandsons, Maddox Alexander Locke and Griffin Cole Locke of Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

“This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” — John 15:12.

