“I Can” is a feature-length film based on the true story of a disabled athlete, Katelyn Pavey, who became an All-American college softball player at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.
Parvey was born with a condition that caused her left arm to stop growing around her elbow.
The film was directed by Tyler Sansom, a Cabell Midland High School graduate originally from Ona.
“I always wanted to make movies as a kid, so that’s what I went to school for and, then I became a pastor, which is about the opposite of making movies. I have been in a church full-time vocationally for about 10 years, and I never lost the desire to make movies. So, fortunately I worked for a church that was OK with us doing that and we’re in a unique situation where we’re a church that also makes films, and this is the third one that I’ve directed,” Sansom said.
This is his first film that will be in movie theaters nationwide.
“The mom and dad, Eric and Selena, they got together out of an affair while they were working at a restaurant together. They were married to separate people. They ended up falling in love, getting together and she became pregnant. So they divorced their spouses. Then when the baby was born, she was born with one arm and kind of in their minds they were thinking, ‘Man, did us messing up our marriages cause this to happen?’ And the movie kind of wrestles with the guilt that they’re feeling,” he said.
He says that it shows how the biggest mistake the parents thought they made ended up being the biggest blessing that they’ve ever had. Sansom is also a pastor at Church Anywhere in Corydon, near Louisville, Kentucky.
“I think that most people can relate in some capacity to having something from their past that they may be guilty or ashamed over that kind of has a stronghold in their life. And I think through this film, they can understand that they can overcome that. That whatever life circumstance they’ve been dealt, it may not be a kid with one arm, but we all have something. They can overcome it. It’s not the end of the road for them,” he said.
Also, 100% of the profits from the film will go to help youth in the foster care system. The money will be donated to Christian Alliance for Orphans and the Boys and Girls Club of America.
“Jesus talks about in the Bible a lot that it’s really easy to kind of serve two masters, especially when money comes on the table, and so we found ourselves, as we worked more with our studio in Hollywood, making decisions that would allow us to make more money rather than, like, serve more people with this story. And so we just decided to not let that be an option, and we decided to give it all away,” he said.
