Boyd Library invites readers to ‘Imagine Your Story’

ASHLAND — Readers of all ages are invited to “Imagine Your Story” during this year’s summer reading program at the Boyd County Public Library.

Due to COVID-19, online programming is required this year. While the program will look a bit different, the virtual activities will still offer fun, including online crafts, guest performers and contests.

The program begins June 1 and participants will record their reading time for prizes. For every hour participants read this summer, they’ll receive points to spend on prizes including book bags, T-shirts and books.

Registration is underway and continues online at https://thebookplace.beanstack.org/.

For more information, contact the Boyd County Public Library at 606-329-0090 or visit one of the branches.

