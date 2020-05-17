Boyd Library invites readers to ‘Imagine Your Story’
ASHLAND — Readers of all ages are invited to “Imagine Your Story” during this year’s summer reading program at the Boyd County Public Library.
Due to COVID-19, online programming is required this year. While the program will look a bit different, the virtual activities will still offer fun, including online crafts, guest performers and contests.
The program begins June 1 and participants will record their reading time for prizes. For every hour participants read this summer, they’ll receive points to spend on prizes including book bags, T-shirts and books.
Registration is underway and continues online at https://thebookplace.beanstack.org/.
For more information, contact the Boyd County Public Library at 606-329-0090 or visit one of the branches.