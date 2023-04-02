The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

studio301.png

Studio 301, in partnership with Foundry Theater, will be putting on its second production in the "Dancing Through ... " series titled "Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice."

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Studio 301, in partnership with Foundry Theater, will be putting on its second production in the “Dancing Through ... ” series titled “Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice.”

“Dancing Through Wonderland” tells the story of Alice, a very curious girl who, through her imagination, creates a very wacky world. Following the White Rabbit, Alice takes a journey through this world and meets some quirky characters like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar and Queen of Hearts. With a colorful set and groovy music, “Dancing Through Wonderland” is perfect for families of all ages who don’t take themselves too seriously.

