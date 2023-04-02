HUNTINGTON — Studio 301, in partnership with Foundry Theater, will be putting on its second production in the “Dancing Through ... ” series titled “Dancing Through Wonderland: The Story of Alice.”
“Dancing Through Wonderland” tells the story of Alice, a very curious girl who, through her imagination, creates a very wacky world. Following the White Rabbit, Alice takes a journey through this world and meets some quirky characters like the Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Caterpillar and Queen of Hearts. With a colorful set and groovy music, “Dancing Through Wonderland” is perfect for families of all ages who don’t take themselves too seriously.
The “Dancing Through … ” series is created by Studio 301 in-house and retells classic stories through different dance genres like ballet, modern, tap, hip-hop and jazz. Dancers who participate in the story shows are not required to pay any performance or costume fees and are welcome from anywhere in the Tri-State area, not just Studio 301.
Studio 301 is located in Chesapeake, Ohio, under the ownership of Kenzie Buchanan, who opened the studio in 2020 at 16 years old. Now in its third season, Studio 301 aims to provide high-quality dance training to students for an affordable cost.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.