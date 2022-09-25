The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Individual tickets to all 2022-23 Marshall Artists Series events will go on sale at noon Monday, Sept. 26.

From a night of comedy with SNL’s Mikey Day, to Grammy Award-winning music by Tedeschi Trucks Band, a tribute to the “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin, and renowned contemporary dance by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, the Marshall Artists Series has lined up events for everyone.

