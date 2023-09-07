The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Single-event tickets for the fall events of the 87th season of the Marshall Artists Series will go on sale at noon Thursday, Sept. 7.

From Broadway’s hit musical “Come From Away” to Piff The Magic Dragon and the new Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series, Marshall Artists Series organizers say this fall’s shows will stimulate the audience’s mind and ears.

