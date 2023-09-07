A standout on “America’s Got Talent,” Piff The Magic Dragon brings his magic show to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center with his co-star Mr Piffles, the world’s only magic performing chihuahua Thursday, Nov. 16.
The Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center is home to Marshall University School of Theatre’s productions and will host some Marshall Artists Series performances for fall 2023.
File photo | The Herald-Dispatch
A standout on “America’s Got Talent,” Piff The Magic Dragon brings his magic show to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center with his co-star Mr Piffles, the world’s only magic performing chihuahua Thursday, Nov. 16.
HUNTINGTON — Single-event tickets for the fall events of the 87th season of the Marshall Artists Series will go on sale at noon Thursday, Sept. 7.
From Broadway’s hit musical “Come From Away” to Piff The Magic Dragon and the new Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series, Marshall Artists Series organizers say this fall’s shows will stimulate the audience’s mind and ears.
The Marshall Artists Series will look a little different this season, as the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center will, at times, close temporarily for much needed renovations and events will need to take place at different venues.
The 2023 fall season will feature:
Broadway’s Tony-Award-winning musical “Come From Away” performs at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24. This Best Musical winner takes the audience into the heart of the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all. Tickets for “Come from Away” are $142.29.
Presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham comes to the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 as a part of the new Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series, to discuss his topic: “Hope Through History: How To Endure And Prevail When Everything Appears Hopeless.” The author of several New York Times bestsellers, Meacham has written acclaimed books about Thomas Jefferson, Andrew Jackson, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, George H.W. Bush, and civil-rights icon John Lewis. Meacham will host a book signing after the event. Tickets for An Evening with Jon Meacham are $87.45.
A standout on “America’s Got Talent,” Piff The Magic Dragon brings his magic show to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center with his co-star Mr. Piffles, the world’s only magic performing chihuahua, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16. Tickets for Piff The Magic Dragon are $81.97, $71 and $54.55.
Spring 2024 events include journalist and bestselling author Beth Macy on Feb. 22 as part of the Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series, and the Banff Mountain Film Festival screenings at the Marshall University Rec Center on April. 2.
The Masters at Marshall Distinguished Speaker Series is also available as a package which includes both events — An Evening with Jon Meacham and An Evening with Beth Macy — for $147.84. To order this package, call the Marshall Artists Series Administrative Office at 304-696-3326.
To order tickets for individual events, call the Marshall Artists Series box office at 304-696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office on campus in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center.
Season ticket packages can still be ordered by calling 304-696-3326.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.