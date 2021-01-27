HUNTINGTON — Those with previous experience learning Italian or speakers of another romance language (French, Spanish, Portuguese) are invited to join an online Intermediate Italian course, taught by John Patrick Grace, Ph.D, for 10 weeks.
The course will be a followup to an Introductory Italian course offered last fall under Marshall University’s Continuous Education division. It will begin online Monday Feb. 1, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Grace hopes to offer Introductory Italian again under MU, but not likely the Intermediate Italian, which will function as a private course.
“The goal of Intermediate Italian is to get participants engaging in spontaneous dialogue with one another and with the professor, in a variety of real ‘in country’ situations,” said Grace, who earned his doctorate in Italian at UNC-Chapel Hill.
He first studied in Rome as an undergraduate and later spent nearly five years as a correspondent in Rome for The Associated Press. He has taught Italian at levels from beginning to a translation course at universities in the U.S. and Pau, France, where he lived for nine years.
The fee for Intermediate Italian is $185. To enroll or for more information, contact Grace at 304-617-1292 or via email at publishersplace@gmail.com.