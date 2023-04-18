The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Department of Tourism is hosting a giveaway with dark sky-themed prizes, including 15 grand prize winners who will receive a GoPro Hero 11.

 Photo courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Tourism

The West Virginia Department of Tourism partnered with the International Dark-Sky Association to launch a new campaign highlighting the state’s stargazing opportunities.

The promotion of West Virginia’s star-studded skies began Monday morning in conjunction with International Dark Sky Week, April 15-22, and will run through the end of the summer.

