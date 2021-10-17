HUNTINGTON — The Fall International Film Festival returns to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 21-24, featuring six critically acclaimed films from around the world.
“Little Girl” (France) is a portrait of 7-year-old Sasha, who has always known that she is a girl, and her family, newly accepting, are embracing their daughter for who she truly is. This film documents a compassionate look at the emotional challenges, everyday feats and small moments in Sasha’s daily life in a community that is not as quick to adapt. This film, presented in French with English subtitles, is 1 hour, 30 minutes long.
“Little Girl” shows at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Oscar-nominated documentary “The Truffle Hunters” (Italy) takes place deep in the forests of Piedmont, Italy. A handful of men, 70 to 80 years old, search for the rare and expensive white Alba truffle. Truffle hunting is a secret culture, with training passed down through generations and guided by the noses of their expertly trained and cherished dogs. These men live a simpler, slower way of life, in harmony with their loyal animals and their picture-perfect land, seemingly straight out of a fairy tale. This film is presented in Italian with English subtitles, and is 1 hour, 24 minutes long.
“The Truffle Hunters” shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Gunda” (Norway) chronicles the unfiltered lives of a mother pig, a flock of chickens and a herd of cows. Using black and white cinematography and the farm’s ambient soundtrack, the audience is invited to slow down and experience life as his subjects do, taking in their world with patience and perspective. This film is not presented with language, and is 1 hour, 33 minutes long.
“Gunda” shows at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
A look at the changing roles of women in Saudi Arabia, “The Perfect Candidate” (Saudi Arabia) follows Maryam, a young doctor who runs for city council after the male incumbent repeatedly ignores her request to fix the muddy road leading to her clinic. Despite her father and her community’s struggle to accept her as their town’s first female candidate, Maryam’s campaign builds momentum, becoming a symbol for a larger movement. This film is presented in Arabic with English subtitles, and is 1 hour, 44 minutes long.
“The Perfect Candidate” shows at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
“Nine Days” (U.S.) follows a man named Will who interviews prospective candidates — personalities of human souls — for the privilege he once had: to be born. During the course of nine days, Will puts five contenders to the test, but only one can be chosen. The victor will be rewarded with the opportunity to become a newborn in the real world, while others will cease to exist. This film is presented in English, and runs 2 hours and 4 minutes.
“Nine Days” shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
“Twilight’s Kiss” (Hong Kong) tells the story of two closeted married men in their twilight years. One day Pak, 70, a taxi driver who refuses to retire, meets Hoi, 65, a retired single father, in a park. Despite years of societal and personal pressure, they are proud of the families they have created through hard work and determination. Yet in that brief initial encounter, something is unleashed in them that had been suppressed for many years. This film is presented in Cantonese with English subtitles, and is 1 hour, 32 minutes long.
“Twilight’s Kiss” shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, and at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule, visit www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/#/.
Passes for all six films on the Fall International Film Festival are $45 and available in advance by calling 304-696-6656.
Tickets to individual films are not sold in advance but will be available for purchase 15 minutes before the film at the Keith-Albee Theatre for $10 per film, or free to full-time Marshall University students with a valid student ID. Patrons will be required to wear a mask while indoors and when not consuming food and beverages.
The 2021 Fall International Film Festival is sponsored by Farrell, White and Legg PLLC, ZMM Architects, Reger Funeral Home, iHeartRadio, WSAZ and The Herald-Dispatch.