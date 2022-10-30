The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Howie McCormick/The Herald-Dispatch The Keith-Albee Theater's main theater during renovations.
Buy Now

The Keith-Albee Theater’s main theater is shown in this Herald-Dispatch file photo. The International Film Festival is coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Nov. 3-5

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The International Film Festival is coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Nov. 3-5, bringing award-winning and critically acclaimed foreign films to Huntington.

Tickets for the International Film Festival are $10 per film and free to full-time Marshall University students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets not necessary. For more information, call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you