HUNTINGTON — The International Film Festival is coming to the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center from Nov. 3-5, bringing award-winning and critically acclaimed foreign films to Huntington.
Tickets for the International Film Festival are $10 per film and free to full-time Marshall University students with a valid student ID. Tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets not necessary. For more information, call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.
This year’s films are:
”FLEE” (Denmark)
This Oscar-nominee kicks off the festival with the story of Amin as he grapples with a secret that he’s kept for over twenty years, one that threatens to derail the life that he has built for himself and his soon-to-be husband. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, FLEE is told using animation. Throughout this film, Amin looks back over his life, opening up for the first time about his past, as a child refugee in Afghanistan, his trauma, the truth about his family, and the acceptance of his own sexuality. (This film is presented in Danish with English subtitles, 1 hour 29 min.)
“FLEE” shows at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3.
”The Worst Person in the World” (Norway)
A modern dramedy about the quest for love and its meaning in contemporary Oslo. This Oscar-nominated film chronicles four years in the life of Julie (Cannes Best Actress Winner, Renate Reinsve), a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. (This film is presented in Norwegian with English subtitles, 2 hours 8 min.)
“The Worst Person in the World” shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
”Official Competition” (Spain)
“Official Competition” tells the story of a wealthy businessman who hires a neurotic director to produce his crowning achievement, a brilliant art film. Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas star as two egomaniacs making a movie together in this sharp comedy skewering wealth, art, and pride. (This film is presented in Spanish with English subtitles, 1 hour 45 min.)
“Official Competition” shows at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
”Happening” (France)
“Happening” takes place in France in 1963. Anne is a bright young student with a promising future ahead of her. When she falls pregnant, she sees the opportunity to finish her studies and escape the constraints of her social background disappearing. With her final exams fast approaching and her belly growing, Anne resolves to act, even if she has to confront shame and pain, even if she must risk prison to do so. (This film is presented in French with English subtitles, 1 hour 40 min.)
“Happening” shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
”Hit the Road” (Iran)
This is a charming, sharp-witted, and deeply moving comic drama. This road-trip movie has unexpected twists and turns. “Hit the Road” follows a family of four — two middle-aged parents and their sons, one a taciturn adult the other an ebullient 6-year-old — as they drive across the Iranian countryside. They bond over their memories of the past, grapple with fears of the unknown, and fuss over their sick dog. Unspoken tensions arise as the film slowly reveals the furtive purpose for their journey. (This film is presented in Persian with English subtitles, 1 hour 33 min.)
“Hit the Road” shows at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (United States)
“Jazz Fest” weaves together live performances and interviews from the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival, featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, along with a wealth of archival documentary footage from the past half century. This film not only captures the festival in all of its beauty but also delves deep into the rich culture of The Big Easy. (This film is presented in English, 1 hour 35 min.)
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” shows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
