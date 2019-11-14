HUNTINGTON — Stephen Ritz, an internationally acclaimed South Bronx educator who is known as “America’s Favorite Teacher,” will discuss how his principles can be applied to the Huntington area to promote healing and growth, as well as how the Marshall University Sustainability and Social Work departments already have similar projects underway.
An Evening with Stephen Ritz of the Green Bronx Machine, which is free and open to the public, will take place in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at 800 5th Ave. in Huntington at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14.
Ritz is the author of the bestselling book “The Power of a Plant” and founder of Green Bronx Machine. He is responsible for creating the first edible classroom in the world, which he has developed into the National Health, Wellness and Learning Center.
For more information visit https://greenbronxmachine.org/ or http://www.marshall.edu/sustainability.