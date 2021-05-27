IRONTON — The Ironton aLive Tuesday summer concert series will be back starting June 1.
The free, two-hour concerts are scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and have booked five concerts in June through Ironton aLive and Studimo Productions at the Ironton Farmers Market along South 2nd Street.
City Heat is set to perform June 1, Rod McNurlin is booked for June 8, Billy Cantrell is scheduled to perform June 15, Rodney Crisp and Traditional Country Band are scheduled June 22 and Down to the River is set for June 29.