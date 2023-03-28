IRONTON — Students at Ironton High School are excited to present “Grease,” a show they cast in October and have been working on almost every day since Jan. 2.
This is the drama club’s first full musical since COVID-19 and the director, Auretta Hensley, figured “Grease” would be a nice traditional show to kick things off.
“It’s been going awesome! With every show there’s always problems that you’re going to have to solve so we’ve just hit our normal amount of problems, but we are tightening up and ready to go. We are super excited,” Hensley said.
They also had a lot of students participate this year, about 50 total. The actors, tech crew, makeup, set and stage crew are all Ironton students.
“Grease” hasn’t been done at Ironton High School in over a decade.
Jake Kinkade, a senior, plays Danny Zuko and is proud to have held a principal role every year. Previously, he played Jim Haller in “All Shook Up” and Edna Turnblad in “Hairspray.”
“We’ve got such an amazing team here,” Kinkade said of his castmates and crew members.
“And we’re just so blessed to have such an amazing space.”
He started performing at 8 years old with the Paramount Players in Ashland. For his first show, he was a lost boy in “Peter Pan.”
Londyn Haney, a sophomore, plays Sandy Olsson.
“I wanted to be in the show because I feel like it’s just fun and I wanted to have a good time, and be with my friends. And I felt like it was just a really cool opportunity,” Haney said.
She started dancing at the Yvonne Dekay School of Dance when she was 4 years old and participated in competitions when she was 9.
“I’ve just always really liked to be on stage. It’s fun to perform and I’ve made a bunch of friends through performing and dance,” she said. “It’s just a really cool thing to get to do.”
Her favorite numbers in the show are “It’s Raining on Prom Night” and “Summer Nights.”
Haleigh Colegrove, junior, started doing theater when she was 14 or 15.
“I’ve loved theater my whole life, I love singing. It’s influenced my daily life,” Colegrove said.
She plays Doody, a member of the T-birds and Johnny Casino, the entertainer from the prom scene.
“I’m definitely excited for my big number as Doody, it’s called ‘Magic Changes.’ He is an aspiring guitarist, but he is not too good at it and he has a whole big moment where he starts singing about how he loves his guitar and just how it makes him feel,” she said.
Nevaeh Carlisle, a junior, plays Betty Rizzo.
“I’ve just always loved ‘Grease’ and Rizzo has been my dream role,” Carlisle said. “I’ve always been a performer so that led me to want to do musicals, but as soon as I heard ‘Grease,’ I knew for sure that I was going to be here.”
Her favorite part is when she sings “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”
“That’s like my big moment, I really enjoy that scene because I get to interact with not only the audience but my cast members as well and I think it’s just a really fun scene,” she said.
Collectively, all the students said their favorite part of rehearsals (which happen every day, including weekends) was being with each other.
“My favorite part would be, just being with all the people. You meet a lot of new people year to year because seniors graduate and then freshmen come, and I love meeting new people and making new friends. And you make a lot of memories when you’re involved with a bigger group of people,” Carlisle said.
The students estimate they spend at least 20 hours a week working on the musical, everyone wants to see everyone do their best.
“Definitely adding mics is my favorite part because then I can hear everybody sing, not just me and I love to hear everybody together,” Colegrove said.
All of the students involved in the production are proud of their work and want to encourage the community to come see what they’ve put together.
“I would definitely say it’s a very high energy show, it’s a classic. I think everybody has seen it and it’s just an awesome show to see done locally,” Colegrove said.
The show opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30 in the Ironton High School Auditorium. There are also shows at 7 p.m. Friday, March 31 and April 1. Reserved tickets are available through March 30 at the High School office for $15, it’s $12 for children 12 and under. Only general admission tickets will be sold at the door the evenings of the performance for $13, or $10 for children 12 and under. All student tickets are $12.
“Everyone knows ‘Grease.’ It’s an oldie, but it’s definitely a goodie. Everyone who puts it on, puts it on differently, but we’re definitely going to do it in a fun, unique way and it’s different from the next. I think everyone should come out and just live the experience of Ironton doing it because it’s different for everyone,” Carlisle said.