HUNTINGTON — Area residents who would like to learn — or brush up on — Italian are invited to register for a 10-week Conversational Italian class offered by Marshall University’s Division of Continuing Learning. The class will meet at Hurricane High School starting Monday, Feb. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The class will emphasize authentic Italian pronunciation and vocabulary suitable for tourism and short stays in Italy.

The instructor is John Patrick Grace, a former Associated Press foreign correspondent based in Rome who has taught Italian 101 through Advanced Translation classes in universities in the United States and France over a 14-year period. He is fluent in both Italian and French.

Enrollment is limited to 16 and is now open. Fee is $205. To enroll, call or email Elizabeth Sheets, director of continuing learning, at 304-696-2285 or email appell1@marshall.edu. For questions about the class, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or email publishersplace@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.