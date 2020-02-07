HUNTINGTON — Area residents who would like to learn — or brush up on — Italian are invited to register for a 10-week Conversational Italian class offered by Marshall University’s Division of Continuing Learning. The class will meet at Hurricane High School starting Monday, Feb. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The class will emphasize authentic Italian pronunciation and vocabulary suitable for tourism and short stays in Italy.
The instructor is John Patrick Grace, a former Associated Press foreign correspondent based in Rome who has taught Italian 101 through Advanced Translation classes in universities in the United States and France over a 14-year period. He is fluent in both Italian and French.
Enrollment is limited to 16 and is now open. Fee is $205. To enroll, call or email Elizabeth Sheets, director of continuing learning, at 304-696-2285 or email appell1@marshall.edu. For questions about the class, call Grace at 304-617-1292 or email publishersplace@gmail.com.