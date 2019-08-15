The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Facing Hunger Foodbank will host the fifth annual Italiano! Italian Festival, celebrating the rich heritage of Italian Americans in the local community, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on 4th Avenue between 8th and 10th streets in downtown Huntington.
The festival is a celebration of all things Italian - food, music, colors and family fun.
West Virginia has a strong, rich history that documents individuals of Italian extraction being considered one of the most important groups in supporting the rapid growth in industrial development, according to festival organizers. By 1910, there were more than 17,000 Italian immigrants in West Virginia.
While a majority of that number were located in the northern part of the state, there were clusters of Italians in the southern part of the state, most notably McDowell County with 2,300 Italian immigrants - the most in the state in 1910 - as well as a large concentration in Fayette County.
Each year, Italiano! recognizes members of Italian American Heritage who have left a footprint on the Huntington community. The 2019 honorees are Joseph "Joe" Ciccarelli, former city of Huntington police chief; Dr. Albert Esposito, founder of Marshall University's School of Medicine; and the Charles & Elaine Manilla family, longtime Huntington residents and community builders hailing from Novara di Sicilia.
While food may be viewed as the festival's big draw, there will be plenty of other entertainment.
This year's headliner will be The Reflection, who will take the stage at 1:40 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Other entertainment will include the strolling musicians Joe & Mark, Brandon and Marissa from Clarksburg, West Virginia, and the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Dancers.
The festival also will once again offer a wine tasting that will feature six varietals of Italian wines with a sommelier on hand to provide tasting notes and insight. Tickets are $35 per person, and tastings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 4 p.m. Each tasting will be drop-in and will last an hour and a half.
For tickets or other information, contact Suzanne Brady by calling 304-523-6029, ext. 28, or email her at suzanne@facinghunger.org.
The festival will also offer olive oil demonstrations and tastings at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Both wine tastings and olive oil demos will be held in a private tent located within the festival.
This year's event is presented by Kroger and sponsored by Mountain Health Network, iHeartRadio, City National Bank, Sogefi, Peoples Bank, McColm-Sears Monument Co., CJ Hughs, Edward Tucker Architects and Marathon Petroleum.
The Italian Festival benefits Facing Hunger Foodbank, the mission of which is to help feed hungry people by distributing nutritious food and grocery product through its pantry/agency network. Facing Hunger is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization affiliated with Feeding America, the largest hunger relief agency in the United States. It serves individuals through 248 member agencies in 12 West Virginia counties, four counties of northeastern Kentucky and Lawrence County, Ohio.