In recognition of National Epilepsy Awareness Month, the Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia wants people to know that epilepsy can affect anyone. Anywhere. Any time.
West Virginia has the second highest epilepsy rate in the country. About 21,500 persons in West Virginia have active epilepsy. One in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some time in their life. Thirty percent of people do not gain full control of their seizures and struggle daily with the fear of a seizure at any time. About 1 in 1,000 persons with epilepsy die every year due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy).
According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide. It is the tendency for the brain to produce sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that cause seizures. There are over 40 different types of epilepsy with different causes, such as head trauma, genetics, infection, stroke, birth injury and more.
Epilepsy affects many aspects of life. People with epilepsy are twice as likely to suffer from anxiety or depression. Thirty-two percent of adults with epilepsy can’t work; 29 percent can’t drive a car or use public transit. Children and teens may experience bullying, lose friends and not be invited to social events.
The Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia is a chapter of the national Epilepsy Foundation. Established in 2019, the EFWV strives to reduce stigma and provide programs and services for the community, individuals and families living with epilepsy, connecting people to treatment, support and resources; supporting advocacy efforts. To learn more visit https://www.epilepsy.com.
For those who have questions about epilepsy and need resources or who are interested in donating or volunteering for the Epilepsy Foundation of West Virginia, contact Kira Eyring at keyring@efa.org or 410-454-0917.
