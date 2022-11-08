The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In recognition of National Epilepsy Awareness Month, the Epilepsy Foundation West Virginia wants people to know that epilepsy can affect anyone. Anywhere. Any time.

West Virginia has the second highest epilepsy rate in the country. About 21,500 persons in West Virginia have active epilepsy. One in 26 people will develop epilepsy at some time in their life. Thirty percent of people do not gain full control of their seizures and struggle daily with the fear of a seizure at any time. About 1 in 1,000 persons with epilepsy die every year due to SUDEP (Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you