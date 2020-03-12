HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State continues to produce impressive, original music made by musicians and bands. The good news for Huntington is it exists right in the middle of this regional music scene and often gets to host up-and-coming bands from the Mountain State, Eastern Kentucky and Southern Ohio.
One of Jewel City’s newest music venues is The Woods Bar WV at 1212 4th Ave., Huntington. A restaurant and a bar as well as a place to hear and see live music, The Woods WV opened this past October and now routinely features bands and artists from the area. One such group is Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds, who perform at 9 p.m. Friday, March 13.
The show will also feature Jon Bassin and Walter DeBarr. The concert is all ages, and the cover will be $5.
Jake Dunn and the Blackbirds hail from the Ohio River town of Pomeroy, Ohio. Dunn’s music features original Americana-style rock and roll songs about real life in the Heartland that is punctuated by a backing band that shows its southern rock flair on a regular basis.
The Blackbirds include Dunn on guitar and lead vocals, Bobby Wheeler on bass and vocals, Dustin Nash on guitar, Chuck McPeek on guitar and Jesse Forrest on drums and vocals.
As for Dunn’s love of music, it came at an early age when he spent time with his family on Sunday mornings.
“My earliest memories of music were from church as a kid,” Dunn said.
“My mother sang in the church choir and also traveled around with a church quartet to other different churches for events and festivities. My grandmother often played piano in church as well, so there was always music around me. But, I never really took personal interest in music until I was in early middle school when I began to fall out of love with being mediocre at sports and began to discover rock and roll. I remember coming across my Dad’s old record collection and pulling out ‘Dark Side of The Moon’ by Pink Floyd and Springsteen’s ‘Born in The U.S.A.’ I was immediately hooked.”
Pomeroy exists on the curvy section of the Ohio River that rolls through the countryside in between Point Pleasant and Ravenswood. Dunn’s hometown is located 25 miles from Athens, Ohio, and 10 miles from Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jorma Kaukonen’s Fur Peace Ranch music venue. While Dunn has never been to the Fur Peace Ranch or met Kaukonen, he has taken full advantage of the local luxury of listening to live shows being broadcast from the venue on WOUB-FM out of Athens.
Dunn has worked hard to hone his songwriting skills. His original compositions are all over his latest recording, the excellent “Cosmic Americans,” which you can listen to on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and his website, jdblackbirds.com.
“I started writing songs almost as soon as I started to learn to play the guitar, which was probably around the time I turned 12 or 13,” Dunn said.
“I started out playing the drums, which I still really enjoy to this day. But, I think the most attractive thing about playing guitar to me was the idea of being able to create something new. I always focused more on making up my own songs rather than being technically skilled at the instrument. Luckily, I think I’ve gotten a little better at both over the years. It wasn’t until I was about 20 or so before I actually started sharing my songs with others and started pursuing music as more of a professional songwriter.”
As Dunn’s talents have developed and his band has congealed, the album “Cosmic American” has proven to be an impressive introduction of his music to many.
As for performing in Huntington, Dunn, an IT and graphic design teacher at Meigs County High School in Pomeroy, has a true affinity to the Mountain State and its people.
“We’ve played in Huntington on somewhat of a regular basis over the past few years, and we really enjoy it,” Dunn said.
“We’ve made good friends with other artists and groups in the local scene there, and we are always impressed by the quality of original music that comes from that area. The sounds of Appalachia are so diverse and rich in cultural history, and it’s so interesting to see and hear the wide variety of bands that emerge from all over the Mountain State. After growing up in southeastern Ohio right on the Ohio River, I also lived across the river for many years while attending West Virginia University, so I feel a deep connection to the state.”