The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Since the late 1990s, the Georgia-based group Perpetual Groove has weathered hiatuses, pandemics and personnel changes to maintain their well-earned spot in the jam-band world. Long-time band members Brock Butler (guitar), Adam Perry (bass), and keyboardist Matt McDonald are still at the heart of the band.

Recently, however, the quartet has been rounded out by the inclusion of powerhouse drummer Darren Stanley, who has played with everyone from the late legend Col. Bruce Hampton to Oz Noy to guitar great Jimmy Herring.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you