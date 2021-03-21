Eloise Hughes Smith was born into a prominent Huntington family during the era that Mark Twain famously christened the Gilded Age. She grew up in both Huntington and Washington, D.C., where she and her family mingled with many figures of political and social importance.
Finding love as a debutante bride, her romantic bliss was brought to an abrupt halt in April 1912 by the sinking of the great ocean liner Titanic, an event that left Eloise widowed and pregnant at the age of 18.
Author Brandon Whited has spent years researching her life and now has published the first full account of her remarkable story. As he recounts in his book, “Gilded Tragedy,” she was not only a widow of the Titanic, she was also a mother, political activist, suffragette and public speaker.
“Through it all,” writes Whited, “she overcame disillusionment and sorrow because, more than anything else, Eloise was a survivor.”
In a preface to his book, Whited recalls how, when he was perhaps 10 years old, his mother bought him a picture book about shipwrecks. In it he glimpsed the sinking Titanic for the first time.
“I was affected by the story of the doomed ship in a way no other historical subject had or would affect me,” he says. As a consequence, he developed a lifelong interest — nay, “obsession” might be a more accurate term — in the story of the great ship.
As he researched the tragedy, Whited found himself drawn to the lives of the ship’s first-class passengers and, ultimately, to one particular passenger — Eloise Hughes Smith. Born Aug. 7, 1893, in Huntington, Eloise was the first child of West Virginia Congressman James Anthony Hughes and his wife, Ida Belle Vinson. The Vinsons long had been an important West Virginia family.
Shortly following her 18th birthday, Eloise made her debut to Washington, D.C., society in January 1912. A brief article in the Washington Post identified her as “a debutante of the congressional circle” who was to be officially introduced during tea-time at the Willard Hotel. With both sides of her family involved in politics, she had spent much of her early life in Washington, living at the historic hotel.
The young debutante caught the attention of wealthy Morgantown bachelor Lucian Philip Smith, a 24-year-old recent graduate of West Virginia University. After a whirlwind courtship the two were married Feb. 8, 1912, at Huntington’s Central Christian Church, located next door to the Hughes family home at 1140 5th Ave.
Like many other upper-class couples in the Gilded Age, Eloise and Lucian immediately embarked on an extensive foreign honeymoon. But by early April, the newlyweds were eager to return home and so booked passage across the Atlantic aboard the Titanic, departing on its maiden voyage April 12. Her pregnancy may have hastened their early departure.
The pride of the White Star Line, the new, modern ship was said to be “unsinkable,” but that claim proved to be a myth when it struck an iceberg on the night of April 14 and soon went down in one of the greatest disasters in maritime history. Only a handful of the passengers and crew members aboard the stricken ship were rescued. Nearly 1,500 passengers and crew perished. Among the victims was Lucian Smith.
Lucian found Eloise a seat on one of the few lifeboats but refused her tearful pleas to join her, instead honoring the custom of “women and children first.” He assured her he would be fine, but there’s no way of knowing whether he really believed that.
Adrift at sea for hours, Eloise and the tragedy’s other pitiful survivors were rescued by another liner, Cunard’s Carpathia, and delivered to the Cunard dock in New York City where thousands of people — among them Eloise’s worried family — awaited them.
Reunited, the family traveled home by train to find hundreds of people crowding Huntington’s Chesapeake and Ohio Railway station, awaiting their arrival. It took a squad of police officers to help the family make their way through the throng.
On Nov. 29, 1912, in a hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, Eloise gave birth to the 9-pound baby boy she had been carrying her when the Titanic — and the baby’s father with it — slid into the icy North Atlantic.
As might be expected, she named the baby Lucian Philip Smith II. Thus, as was often said, Eloise became “probably the only woman in the world who in just a year’s time made her debut, got engaged, married, survived the Titanic, became a widow and then a mother.”
“As 1912 gave way to 1913, Eloise Hughes Smith was trying her best to piece together her life post-Titanic life,” writes Whited. “But it wasn’t long before a second reminder of the disaster turned up: Robert Williams Daniel.” A Philadelphia banker, Daniel had been a fellow passenger on the Titanic. Unlike Lucian Smith, he had escaped in a lifeboat. He began courting Eloise, and the two were married in 1914.
In 1923, Eloise divorced Daniel and married Lewis Cort Jr., whose family owned Cort Tire & Rubber in Huntington. When he died several years later, she married C.S. Wright. They soon divorced.
Over the years, Eloise became active in Republican politics and an avid suffragette. During her last decade of life, she began giving a series of public lectures on the Titanic tragedy.
Though much married, she ultimately reverted to the name “Eloise Smith.”
Eloise was only 46 years old when she died May 3, 1940. Her untimely death was attributed to a fatal heart attack. Her tumultuous life over, she was laid to rest alongside her father in the Vinson family plot in Huntington’s Spring Hill Cemetery.