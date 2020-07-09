Over the past few years, Huntington historians Jack and Kay Dickinson have researched and written a hefty stack of books exploring various aspects of the region’s rail and river history.
Now, Jack Dickinson, the retired curator of Marshall University’s Rosanna Blake Library of Confederate History, has turned to a different form of writing — the novel. He’s published two slim paperbacks in a projected series of mystery novels recounting the exploits of a Civil War veteran who in the 1870s finds himself reluctantly pressed into service as a detective.
“Kay and I both got tired of writing history,” Dickinson said in an interview. “We just found ourselves unable to come up with another historical topic that burned in our hearts — and brains. At the same time, I’ve long been wondering about something: Could I write a novel with a plot and cast of characters all made up in my head?”
With that question in mind, Dickinson fired up his computer and set to work. It didn’t take long before he had the answer to his question. Yes, he could write a novel.
Published in 2018, “The Major’s Final Mission” introduced readers to Henry Ward, described by Dickinson as a “striking figure,” being nearly 6 feet tall, with wavy dark hair and a neatly trimmed mustache.
Born in Bedford County, Virginia, in 1834, Ward ran the family farm until the Civil War, when he enlisted in the Confederate Army, serving in the 35th Virginia Infantry. He rose quickly through the ranks, becoming a major. His last mission was a covert operation to deliver top-secret papers though the Union lines to Richmond. During that mission, he met his future wife, Delia, a “war widow” who had inherited her late husband’s little weekly newspaper.
Dickinson said he wrote “The Major’s Final Mission” as an “experiment.” But when the experiment proved successful, “my friends and family members who read it encouraged me to continue.”
And so he has with “Henry Ward, Reluctant Detective.” Set in 1873, it finds Ward heading to California about the then-new Transcontinental Railroad. The wife of Ward’s former commanding officer, Col. John McFarlin, has been kidnapped and her captors have taken the train, heading for California. Ward trails them across the continent in a slow-motion chase. Along the way, he finds the bad guys have kidnapped a second woman as well.
Not surprisingly, given Dickinson’s passion for history, his novel is rich in detail about the Transcontinental RR. “Most of us think of it as being one long railroad,” he said. “It was actually a chain of several linked together. Getting that straight for 1873 involved several period maps and other documentation.”
All’s well that ends well, of course. Ward tracks the evil-doers to their hideout in San Francisco’s Chinatown and brings them to justice, rescuing the two damsels in distress.
Meanwhile, Dickinson is busily plotting a third Henry Ward novel, one that starts with a mysterious murder. And where does it end? At this point, not even Dickinson knows. But sooner or later, we will find out.
“Henry Ward, Reluctant Detective” can be ordered from Jack Dickinson, 6221 Highland Drive, Huntington, WV 25705. Copies are $9 each, plus $3 postage and handling. Copies are also available at amazon.com.
James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of the Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.