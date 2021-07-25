If you, like me, are a lover of gritty crime novels, then it’s likely you’re familiar with writer Ace Atkins.
Atkins has written 28 books. Nine of those continue the adventures of Spenser, the tough-as-nails Boston private investigator created by the late Robert B. Parker.
And Atkins has conjured up his own two-fisted lawman, Quinn Colson, a former Army Ranger who’s come home to become the sheriff of Tibbehah County, Mississippi, and clean up a corrupt system that too long had held the county in its grip.
“The Heathens” (G.P. Putnam’s, $27), the latest novel in the Quinn Colson series, finds the sheriff investigating the disappearance of meth-head Gina Byrd. When she turns up murdered and dismembered, everyone assumes her hell-raising 16-year-old daughter, Tanya Jane “TJ” Byrd, and her car-stealing boyfriend have killed her mother. Everyone but Colson, that is.
Before he left the county to become an Army Ranger, Colson was a kid who got into trouble — a lot of it. And that prompts his initial reluctance to blame TJ for the killing.
Knowing she’s about to take the fall for her mother’s murder, TJ, her boyfriend, her best friend and her 9-year-old brother, go on the run, setting off like a band of heathens on a trail of stolen cars, burglaries and even a strange sort of kidnapping where the girl who was, at first, the victim, happily throws in with the young outlaws.
Despite all that, Quinn grows convinced that someone else — not TJ — is guilty of the murder. And, of course, he turns out to be right.
Before turning to fiction, Ace Atkins was a crime reporter for Florida’s Tampa Tribune and says a real 1998 case there provided him the initial inspiration for “The Heathens.”
As Atkins explains: While flying high on LSD, three Tampa teens — a 15-year-old girl, her boyfriend and another boy — hatched a plot to kill the girl’s mother. First putting her in a wrestling “sleeper hold,” they then injected her with bleach, broke her neck and stabbed her several times.
They stole her credit cards and went on a tree-day binge of drugs and partying. When the woman’s boyfriend reported her missing, the teens went on the run. They were eventually tracked by credit cards to Pecos County, Texas, where they had their tires shot out after a high-speed chase.
As a reporter, Atkins covered the case — both the investigation and the trial — and says his latest Quinn Colson novel “is loosely based on this story. Something like that doesn’t leave you.”
And, as he thought about the case, he started wondering: “What if those kids had been framed and were innocent?”