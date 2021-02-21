Steve Eggleston’s biography reads like a novel.
Eggleston’s father was in the military and so when he was growing up his family moved around a lot. But he spent much of his young life in Ashland, and he continues to think of it as his hometown.
He left home at age 16 and worked his way through college and law school. He’s been, by turns, a law school valedictorian, former law school professor and trial lawyer. He left the legal field in 2000 and moved to Hollywood, where he’s produced feature films and theater, helmed a rock ‘n’ roll magazine and booked more than 1,000 live shows worldwide.
He goes by the nickname “The Eggman,” which was conferred on him by none other than Ringo Starr.
“Over the years,” Eggleston says, his clients and adversaries “have included con men, swindlers, greedy families, drug addicts, big oil and tobacco, Fortune 100 companies, entertainment giants, Grammy-winning artists, computer hackers and crooked government officials.” Today, he lives in Somerset, England, where he’s a busy author and ghostwriter who has ghost written or collaborated on 20 books with a dozen more in the works.
Given Eggleston’s remarkable career, it’s hardly surprising that now he’s tried his hand at doing a novel. He’s teamed up with John Neyer, a fellow Ashland native and lifelong friend, to write “Conflicted, A Tripp Splatter Novel.”
Like Eggleston, Neyer has an impressive resume. He studied environmental and animal science at the University of Kentucky and after college moved to Germany to work in outdoor recreation and safety training.
On returning to the states, he spent 25 years as a manager and trainer at a world-class Arabian horse farm in Scottsdale, Arizona. In 1998 he moved to San Francisco to work as an investigator at Eggleston’s law firm and to study screen writing and movie production.
Now, the two friends have put their heads together to write a colorful rollercoaster of a novel so outrageous it almost defines description.
As “Conflicted” opens, San Francisco’s China Town is in the throes of a bloody gangland war when prominent attorney Tim Tremble — alleged counsel to the Chinese Mafia — is found shot dead in his Sea Cliff mansion. Police immediately arrest his young daughter’s boyfriend, the guitar player for a rising devil-worship heavy metal band.
Tripp Splatter and Jack Marsten were childhood friends. As adults, they work together, Jack as an attorney and Tripp as the firm’s private investigator. Together, they work to defend the accused guitar player.
If you decide to read “Conflicted,” here’s a bit of warning. As you near the novel’s end, you may suspect you’ve guessed how it all turns out.
More than likely, your suspicion will be wrong because the authors have come up with an ending that puts a unique twist on the time-honored legal adage of “double jeopardy,” which says no one can be made to stand trial or face punishment more than once for the same criminal offense. Eggleston says he has more novels in mind. It seems a safe bet that another Tripp Splatter adventure will be one of them.
“Conflicted” is available for sale at The Red Caboose in Heritage Station, at Aladdin’s Art Gallery in Ashland and on amazon.com.