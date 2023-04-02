Although Huey Perry has written two outstanding books, “They’ll Cut Off Your Project” and “Blaze Starr,” his newest book, “The Legacy Of Gilbert Creek Road,” may be his best yet.
Perry began life as a teacher. When he was hired as director of the Mingo County Economic Opportunity Commission, he soon butted heads with the local politicos who saw the anti-poverty organization as a threat to their power. Perry’s book about that clash, “They’ll Cut Off Your Project,” caused quite a stir while garnering favorable reviews from publications like The New York Times and Time magazine.
His next book also raised eyebrows when he teamed with stripper Blaze Starr to write her life story, “Blaze.” The 1974 book later was filmed as a movie with Paul Newman as Louisiana Gov. Earl Long, who carried on a scandalous affair with Starr, played by Lolita Davidovich.
Born Fanny Belle Fleming at Wilsondale in Wayne County, Starr became a well-known stripper in Baltimore. When the Mingo County writer and the Wayne County stripper met and hit it off, he soon was interviewing her and writing her life story.
Perry says “Blaze” is now heading for the stage as a Broadway musical, with financial backing from Disney’s theatrical division.
Perry’s new book, “The Legacy Of Gilbert Creek Road” takes readers back to the recent past via 13 fact-based short stories. One story details West Virginia’s most famous robbery, one that left nine people dead. Another involves a German spy during World War II who befriended the good people of Gilbert Creek. Why, one wonders, did he choose such a remote place?
The last story relates the FBI’s unsuccessful effort to uncover evidence of a crime Perry allegedly committed at the poverty program he led. The aim of the lies the politicians fed the FBI was, of course, to destroy the poverty program.
Perry writes: “If you think things are bad now, you should have lived through the 1960s. The Civil Rights movement, the Vietnam war, the women’s liberation movement, the War On Poverty, several college students killed by the National Guard at Kent State and nationwide protests with cities on fire, not to mention the assassinations of John F Kennedy, Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King. But we made it to live another day and we will do it again.”
“The Legacy of Gilbert Creek Road” is available at Amazon and local bookstores.
James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of the Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.