Huey Perry has published his third book, “The Legacy of Gilbert C reek Road.”

Although Huey Perry has written two outstanding books, “They’ll Cut Off Your Project” and “Blaze Starr,” his newest book, “The Legacy Of Gilbert Creek Road,” may be his best yet.

Perry began life as a teacher. When he was hired as director of the Mingo County Economic Opportunity Commission, he soon butted heads with the local politicos who saw the anti-poverty organization as a threat to their power. Perry’s book about that clash, “They’ll Cut Off Your Project,” caused quite a stir while garnering favorable reviews from publications like The New York Times and Time magazine.

