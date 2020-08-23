I always knew Bob Gabordi would write a book some day.
Now he’s done so. And what a wonderful book it is. As its subtitle explains, “The Truth” offers “Real Stories and the Risk of Losing a Free Press in America.”
“I felt compelled to spend so many months working on this book,” Gabordi says, “because journalists are not the enemy of the people, only the enemy of those who would betray their public trust.”
Before his recent retirement, Gabordi was a working newspaperman in big cities and small towns for more than 40 years. He arrived in Huntington in 1995 as the newly appointed executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch. He came from Marietta, Ohio, where he had been editor of the Marietta Times. At that time The Herald-Dispatch and the Times were both owned by the Gannett Co., one of the nation’s largest newspaper groups.
The Herald-Dispatch was a good paper when Gabordi arrived. But he made it a better one. He did that by shaking things up, reaching out to the community and challenging every member of the H-D team — yours truly included — to be the best they could be.
In Gabordi’s six years as editor, the H-D published a number of big stories but none bigger than that of a Huntington couple, James and Penny Fletcher, who were imprisoned on a trumped-up murder charge in a tiny island nation in the Caribbean. If convicted, they could have been hanged.
When H-D reporter Mark Truby got a tip that the couple was being held in dungeon-like conditions in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Gabordi dispatched Truby and a photographer there. On their return, the H-D published a three-day, book-length series titled “Prisoners in Paradise.” Truby would return to the out-the-way archipelago, where he was constantly threatened with arrest.
Truby’s reporting helped expose corruption in the government there and huge holes in the case. Eventually, the Fletchers were acquitted, thanks in large measure to the H-D’s willingness to get involved in their case.
In 2001, Gabordi left Huntington for Ashville, N.C., to become editor of the Ashville Citizen-Times, where he soon became a crooked sheriff’s worst nightmare. Leaving Ashville, he spent 10 years as editor at the Tallahassee Democrat, where he helped transform a newspaper long seen as a bastion of segregationist thinking.
In his book, he recounts the horror story of Rachel Hoffman, a young Tallahassee woman who was killed while working as a confidential police informant. In the wake of the Democrat’s dogged reporting of her story, state lawmakers enacted reforms in how police handle confidential informants.
Ultimately, Gabordi became executive editor of Florida Today. There he pushed the paper into digital journalism and even produced an award-winning podcast, “Murder on the Space Coast,” which drew 840,000 listens.
In 2018, Gabordi was hauled out of his Florida Today office on a stretcher after suffering a life-threatening stroke. At the hospital, he stopped breathing at least twice. Hallucinating, he ripped out the tubes and wires attached to him. The deck was stacked against him, but he beat the odds and recovered. He then retired in 2019.
Mark Truby, the young reporter who covered the plight of the Fletchers, later left newspapering behind and today is chief communications officer for Ford Motor Co.
Truby has contributed a Forward to “The Truth.” In it, he writes that his old boss “used the prism of his life — his daughter who was born with developmental issues, his love of baseball, and the stroke he suffered — to bring humanity to the pages of the newspapers he edited. He’s living testimony to the power of local journalism at a time when these vital institutions are in grave peril and he has the amazing stories to prove it.”
“The Truth” is available on amazon.com. Signed copies can be ordered from gabordimedia.com.