By James E. Casto
For The Herald-Dispatch
Julia Keller calls West Virginia a fertile field for writers. "It is a place so rich in physical beauty, yet beset by many challenges," she says. "There are stories everywhere, stories around every bend in the road, stories running like the swift mountain streams."
A Huntington native and Marshall University graduate, Keller is the author of a popular mystery series set in a fictional small town in rural West Virginia.
In the first book in the series, "A Killing in the Hills," she introduced readers to Belfa "Bell" Elkins, a big-city lawyer who - somewhat to her own surprise - comes home to Acker's Gap, her dying hometown in West Virginia. There she takes a job as a prosecuting attorney and quickly finds herself face to face with the illegal drug trade that holds much of Southern West Virginia in its deadly grip.
More books in the series followed, including "Fast Falls the Night," a novel inspired in large measure by what happened in Huntington on Aug. 15, 2016, when the city saw 28 heroin overdoses, two of them fatal, in a four-hour period.
Keller recalls she was back in Huntington for a visit that day. "Later, when I saw the news of what had transpired that day, I was stunned. This was not the town I knew. This was not the town in which I had been born. I was already well embarked on the novel at that time, but started over. What would happen, I wondered, if the people of Acker's Gap suffered a similar series of tragedies compacted into a small space of time?"
And so in "Fast Falls the Night," Bell found herself stretched to the limit as she tried to halt a wave of drug overdoses.
Now, in her latest novel, "The Cold Way Home," the eighth in the Bell Elkins series, Keller again takes her inspiration from a dark chapter in Huntington's past.
In an introductory note before the novel begins, she recalls the old Huntington State Hospital that sat high on a hill overlooking the neighborhood where she spent her childhood. And she describes the hospital as "the site of assembly-line atrocities" in which "the poor and the sick were systematically exploited."
In the early 1950s, roughly 900 patients at the state's mental hospitals, including that in Huntington, were subjected to trans-orbital lobotomies. Per capita the number of lobotomies that were done in West Virginia was the highest in the nation.
The surgery was intended to calm temperamental people, especially women, with "troublesome" personalities.
The technique involved inserting an ice pick shaped instrument under the upper eye lid, rapping it sharply with a mallet to break through the skull into the brain cavity, and moving it back and forth, severing the connections between the thinking and emotional areas of the brain.
Lobotomies left patients little more than zombies and so were soon abandoned as a surgical technique.
In "The Cold Way Home," a dead body is found in the burned-out ruins of Wellwood, a former state hospital at Acker's Gap, forcing Bell to untangle the legacy of the horrors that once took place behind its stone walls.
Fans of the earlier Bell Elkins novels seem sure to welcome this one. Once again, Keller has demonstrated that she excels at picturing life - and death - in what she describes as "a bleak town in a state swamped by troubles."
James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.