Every September, as regular as rain, Huntington native Craig Johnson publishes a new novel in his popular Longmire mystery series. That makes his newest title, “Daughter of The Morning Star” (Viking, $28), his 17th in the series.
After graduating from Marshall University, Johnson knocked around the country for a while, ultimately ending up in Wyoming. There he and his wife, Judy, have a working ranch just outside the town of Ucross (which boasts an official population of 25).
Arriving in Wyoming, Johnson immediately ordered a log cabin kit. He thought the logs would come numbered. They didn’t. Undiscouraged, he started stacking logs. When bad weather made it impossible to work on the cabin, he started writing what would become his first Longmire novel, “Cold Dish.” He completed the first two chapters, then put them in a desk drawer where they stayed for a long, long time.
It would be 12 years before “Cold Dish,” which introduced readers to modern-day Sheriff Walt Longmire, was completed. Published in 2004, it drew rave reviews and recorded brisk sales. The many followup novels in the series have been eagerly awaited by Johnson’s many fans, and the popularity of the “Longmire” TV series has gained the author even more readers.
Johnson says he was inspired to write his newest novel when he saw a faded missing persons poster on the Crow Reservation. The poster had “the face of a young woman, bright-eyed and smiling and now … gone.” It’s an all too familiar story in Native America. According to the FBI’s National Crime Investigation Center, 5,590 indigenous women went missing last year alone. Johnson included that and other equally shocking statistics in his novel.
“The plight of missing and murdered indigenous women is so great that I had to reassure my publisher that the statistics contained in my novel are accurate,” Johnson says. “The numbers are staggering, and they speak for themselves. More is being done, but there is so much more to do.”
In “Daughter of The Morning Star,” Longmire explores a mystery circling the star player on a girls high school basketball team.
When Tribal Police Chief Lolo Long’s niece Jaya begins receiving written death threats, the chief calls on Longmire to help investigate. Talented Jaya (“Longshot”) Long is the phenom of the Lame Deer Lady Stars team. As such, she’s following in the footsteps of her older sister, who disappeared a year previously, a victim of the scourge of missing and murdered indigenous women.
In enlisting Longmire in the case of the missing basketball star, Chief Long hoped that having him involved might breathe some life into the stalled investigation of the girl’s disappearance. But in doing so, she inadvertently places the sheriff — and his sidekick, Henry Standing Bear — in a struggle with one of the deadliest adversaries the two men have ever faced.
Johnson says “Daughter of The Morning Star” is “a book I had been wanting to write with a lot of old friends returning from previous books and scads of new people. The book is part mystery, part thriller, part paranormal, part western fiction and part comedy. In essence, it’s what I’ve been doing for 17 years, but with a few new twists.”