C. Cassilly Adams (1843-1921) was a talented artist whose best-known painting was “Custer’s Last Fight,” his imaginative recreation of the 1876 Battle of the Little Big Horn. The clash saw 7th Cavalry troopers commanded by George Armstrong Custer ambushed by members of the Lakota, Northern Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. Tradition says none of the troopers survived.
Adams sold his painting to a St. Louis saloon keeper who went broke and so sold his business and the painting to brewer Adolphus Busch. Eager to use the painting to advertise his Budweiser beer, Busch had a lithograph made of it and distributed copies to virtually every saloon in the country.
The brewer ultimately donated the original painting to the 7th Cavalry Headquarters in Fort Bliss, Texas, where it was destroyed in a 1946 fire.
Or was it?
The elusive answer to the question is at the heart of “Next to Last Stand” (Viking, $28), the 16th novel in Huntington native Craig Johnson’s popular mystery series featuring Walt Longmire, the sheriff of modern-day Absaroka County, Wyoming. (Don’t bother looking in your atlas. Absaroka County exists only in Johnson’s fertile imagination.)
Longmire is tough as leather but has a soft side, too — witness the way he bonds with the aging residents at the Wyoming Home for Soldiers and Sailors. He grows especially close to one particular resident, Charlie Lee Stillwater.
One day the director of the home calls to inform him that his pal Charlie has died — and that he needs to examine what was found in the old man’s room. Arriving there, Longmire sees stacks of papers and file folders, a huge hoard of books about art, a scrap of canvass that appears to be a copy (or perhaps an actual piece) of the famous Custer painting and a Florsheim shoebox containing $1 million in hundred-dollar bills.
It appears that Charlie died of natural causes, but where did the penniless old soldier get a million dollars in cash? When did he develop an apparent obsession with art? And is that scrap of canvass a clue or a red herring?
If it somehow survived the Fort Bliss fire, the original of “Custer’s Last Fight” would be worth millions. The plot thickens when Longmire discovers that his old pal had been stationed at the Texas Army post at the time of the fire.
Johnson says he chose to center “Next to Last Stand” on the famous Custer painting because it’s “an iconoclastic image that would link Walt into a type of book I hadn’t written — an art heist. My last couple of books have been rather serious in nature, and I thought it was time to send Walt off on a lark in the art world, and possibly distract him with something inherent to his nature — research.”
Fans of the Longmire series will be pleased that many familiar characters, including stoic Henry Standing Bear and crude-talking Deputy Sheriff Victoria Moretti, are along to aid the sheriff as he works to sort out a mystery involving a crooked art dealer, a skillful art forger, some Russian art collectors and an assortment of violent thugs.
Johnson graduated from the former Huntington East High School (Class of 1979) and Marshall University, then knocked around the country for a while before ultimately ending up in Wyoming. There he and his wife, Judy, have a working ranch just outside the tiny town of Ucross (population 25).
He published his first Longmire mystery in 2004 and has added another book to the series each year since. Many have proven to be New York Times bestsellers. Netflix continues to stream all six seasons of the popular “Longmire” television series. And there are frequent rumors of a possible Longmire movie.