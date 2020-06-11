The late Jim Comstock was one of a kind.
Born in Richwood, W.Va., in 1911, Comstock learned his trade as a journalism student at Marshall College. When he graduated he went looking for a newspaper job. Unable to find one, he took a job teaching school. Returning home after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, he decided that if he couldn’t find a newspaper that would hire him, he would start his own. Actually, he and his business partner, Bronson McClung, started two papers — the Richwood News Leader in 1946 and the West Virginia Hillbilly in 1957.
The News Leader was a county weekly, but from its very first issue the Hillbilly was an unusual newspaper, one that almost defied description. A typical issue would contain information about West Virginia history, gleaned from old books and magazines, lots of little items about people and places and, of course, “The Comstock Load,” the editor’s wry column in which he lampooned many of the state’s politicians and other stuffed shirts.
Not only did Comstock give Hillbilly readers a hefty dose of the state’s culture and history, he enlisted them in such praise-worthy efforts as saving the state’s Pearl S. Buck birthplace and the Cass Scenic Railroad. In addition to cranking out his weekly tabloid, Comstock compiled a 51-volume West Virginia encyclopedia, did a stack of other books and kept a packed schedule of speaking engagements around the state.
Obviously, the busy Comstock needed some help. He got that help in 1976, when Peter M. Wallace, a newly minted Marshall journalism graduate, arrived in Richwood. Wallace would spend the next three years working at the Hillbilly. Eventually, he was rewarded with the title of editor, although it was clear Comstock was still the boss.
Today, Wallace is host and producer of the national “Day1” radio program and podcast and author of a dozen books. His latest book is “Comstock & Me,” an affectionate remembrance of his days at the Hillbilly.
“Working with Jim Comstock,” he writes, “was an awesome experience, especially if you enjoyed living on the edge. When I woke up every morning, I would have no idea where I might end up that night.” When he entered the office, Comstock would bark, “Pete! Here’s what I want you to do today.”
Wallace offers a long list as examples of Comstock’s early morning directives. Here’s a sampling:
“Perhaps it was to march with the coal miners in Washington, D.C.
“Sell ad space to some very dubious businessmen.
“Take his place as grand marshal in a parade in Shinnston.
“Give a speech at the Pearl Buck birthplace.
“Get interviewed by ‘D.J.’ Schroeder on her morning TV show in my hometown, Huntington.
“Preside over a meeting of the Mountain State Press, which Jim had founded then donated to the University of Charleston.”
Wallace describes his career at the Hillbilly as “brief but unforgettable.” Mostly, he remembers it as a lot of fun. Comstock loved to laugh and worked hard at getting his readers to laugh along with him. He spoofed the infamous Kinsey Report in a piece he called “The Sexual Behavior of the Richwood Female.” Then there was his do-it-yourself guide to removing your own appendix.
Once, after sniffing a scented perfume ad in a magazine, Comstock printed his next issue with ink flavored with ramps, West Virginia’s notorious wild onion. When the smelly papers went out in the mail, offended postal authorities ordered him not to do it again or they would revoke the paper’s mailing privileges.
How could it not have been fun to work for a man who loved such outrageous stunts?
All good things must come to an end. Comstock sold the Hillbilly, and it ultimately folded. But, as Wallace reminds us, for decades the paper was a weekly delight for its thousands of readers.
“Comstock & Me” is available from amazon.com as a print paperback or Kindle edition.
James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.