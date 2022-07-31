The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Jack Dickinson with flintlock.jpg

Local historian Jack L. Dickinson poses with a Revolutionary War-era flintlock musket.

 Courtesy of Jack L. Dickinson

Longtime local historian Jack L. Dickinson has published a new book that’s something of a departure from his previous books on the Civil War or West Virginia history.

Working to compile a new catalog of the Herman P. Dean Firearms Collection at the Huntington Museum of Art, Dickinson spotted a Revolutionary War-era flintlock musket with an identification label attributing it to a Colonial Committee of Public Safety.

James E. Casto is the retired associate editor of The Herald-Dispatch and the author of a number of books on local and regional history.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you