If you’re a fan of ’90s movies, you’re likely familiar with the 1998 film “Practical Magic,” which starred Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as witchy sisters Gillian and Sally, and Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest playing equally witchy aunts Frances and Jet, respectively; it is also likely the concept of “midnight margaritas” isn’t lost on you. The film was actually an adaptation from Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic,” the first novel in the Practical Magic series.
In Hoffman’s 2017 prequel “The Rules of Magic,” readers follow the teenaged and adult lives of Frances, Jet and newly introduced character Vincent as they discover their familial history of magic and seemingly cursed love lives. The path of each bohemian Owens takes readers to New York, Cambridge, Massachusetts and Paris with social and political undertones of the 1960s as backdrop.
With autumn just around the corner, it might be worth playing catch-up, as there are two more books in the Practical Magic series: “Magic Lessons” and “The Book of Magic,” the latter of which will be released in early October of this year. In “Magic Lessons,” Hoffman takes the story all the way back to ancestor Maria Owens living in 17th century England prior to her departure to Salem, Massachusetts, where the Owens’ curse begins. The final book in the series, for now anyway, brings together all beloved characters and their storylines in “The Book of Magic.”
The first three books are available at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, the library’s consortium and digitally through the Libby app; the final book of the series has been pre-ordered. Please contact the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library with any questions.
Jamie Mathis is a librarian at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library.
