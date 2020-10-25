Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Huntington Museum of Art has selected Janet Bailey as Volunteer of the Year for Fiscal Year 2020.

The Volunteer of the Year is chosen by the museum’s staff through a vote. The staff seeks to award volunteers who regularly go above and beyond and work continuously to uphold the museum’s three-prong mission of art, education and nature.

“Working with Janet Bailey is a joy,” said HMA Director of Education Cindy Dearborn. “Janet is always positive and willing to pitch in and help the staff of the Huntington Museum of Art. We are grateful to her for her dedication as a volunteer.”

Bailey began volunteering at the museum as a docent in 2013. Her interest in volunteering was sparked after participating in Alcon In Action, a companywide day of community volunteering benefiting local nonprofit organizations such as the Huntington Museum of Art. Once Bailey retired from Alcon, she knew what she would do with all of that free time. She has served continuously on the Docent Council as the hospitality chair, leading the charge to create a docent cookbook. She currently serves on HMA’s board of trustees and chairs the Education Committee.

“I love working at the museum, being around the art and enjoying the company of such a great group of people,” Bailey said. “I very much appreciate being selected, and I hope every other volunteer gets the opportunity to feel this way.”

Traditionally, this announcement is made at the annual Volunteer Luncheon held in April, however this year because of COVID-19 the luncheon was canceled and the announcement was delayed.

For more information on the Huntington Museum of Art, visit hmoa.org or call 304-529-2701. HMA is fully accessible.

