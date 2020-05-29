There is science behind our human tendency to tell our stories and formulate early conclusions based on our current uncertainty. Because of our emotional hunches, we look for evidence to prove their validity and resist proof that says otherwise. Unless you choose a different way.
Oh, how I love to hear stories of tragedy turned to triumph, and I love even more to tell those kinds of stories.
What I’ve learned from experience is most of the things I ever spent a minute worrying over did not end in my worst-case scenario that cost me time spent in anxiety. And because of that, I discovered a new method of coping when darkness is all around.
If this is a hard time for you, as it is for most of us, what story are you telling yourself in this moment?
I like to divide each day into segments, making it easier to conquer — which is a precursor for living in the moment and defines, “Take no thought for tomorrow!”
I walk with my son regularly, mostly because we have time, but also because his insights are fresh and he is a perfect sounding board to throw out ideas. If we mention our struggles, we love to end it with, “We have today, and right now, I’m not hungry, I am clothed, sheltered and dry.”
Here are a few more spoken words that can change the theme of your story:
- We will recover
- It’s not too broken to heal
- We will not always be lonely
- They will appreciate me
- There is an escape
Dwelling in the comfort of a good story will shine light on the darkness of the moment.
It’s been a while since I have used marinades for meats; I have forgotten how very delicious and deep the flavors can be. Even vegetables are perfect for soaking and absorbing succulent spiced oils. This dish is light and a meal I enjoyed a few times this week. The colors are as vibrant as the flavors.Though there are many hobbies I spend my time attending, nothing is as fulfilling as cooking.
Marinated Vegetables
Yellow bell peppers
Red tomatoes
Mushrooms
Red onion chunks
Parsley
Feta or blue cheese
Olives
Lemon slices
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves of garlic chopped
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon Sriracha sauce
1 teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon chopped rosemary
1/8 teaspoon cumin
Place all these ingredients except for the lemons and cheese in a bowl and mix and toss until everything is coated. In a skillet, sauté for 3-5 minutes until all is heated through and browned slightly. Top with cheese. Squeeze a little lemon over everything.