Make Valentine’s Day — or any day — delicious with Whipped Feta with Roasted Brussels and Mushrooms.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

We all deserve to have fancy, cool, dynamic and gorgeous salads at home, even if we do not live a life that allows us to afford fancy salads made by others on a regular basis.

I’m going to go out on a limb and reveal what might be a very unpopular opinion: If anyone on Valentine’s Day showed up with an awesome salad such as this, I’d be more than happy and feel thoughtfully loved. Chocolate has a place in my heart, but whipped feta with roasted Brussels and mushrooms — now that touches my soul.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

