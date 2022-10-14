Ever scrambling for a suitable food segue during the change of seasons, I’m highlighting apples — making that produce the center of my quest for the simplest, most delicious appetizer.
I can think of no better method — aside from an apple pie — than this recipe to check all the boxes when it comes to the glorious fall apple.
Pan searing feta cheese is a dual, two-birds-with-one-stone kind of cooking that I can get behind. And I’ll sing praises for its wonderful creaminess and crispy edges.
I tell myself how very healthy this dish is, for we use the sliced apples in place of chips. Smiling as if I’ve discovered gold, the contrast of creamy curds with the sharp, sweet apple slices compels eyerolls along with vigorous noshing.
This is a worthy, elegant snack that’s simple and delicious!
Pan Seared Feta
1 apple, sliced
2 Tablespoons of corn starch
Block of feta cheese
1 Tablespoon olive oil
Pumpkin seeds
Basil
In a pan over medium-high heat, drizzle with olive oil.
Place the corn starch in a bowl and drench the feta, coating both sides. This is a dry coat.
Place the feta in the pan and sear both sides — about 3-4 minutes on each side.
Serve with apples and garnish with pumpkin seeds and basil.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
