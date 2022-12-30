The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

thumbnail_IMG_0538.jpg
Buy Now

There are few rules to follow when making this Olive Salsa; just throw in whatever you like.

 Janet McCormick | The Lawrence Herald

In the realm of cooking and entertaining, it can get quite daunting when contemplating the menu. And for those of us who prefer to enjoy the festivities rather than stress the occasion, I have one thing to say to you: “Same, girl!” I see you.

And for this reason alone, I created a stash of “no recipe” recipes to sling around the kitchen while you answer the call of supreme hostess! After all, we still want to be awesome, even if we’re ready to take down the hair, kick off the shoes and plop our tired selves down to breathe in the love, laughter and connection.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you