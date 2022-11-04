Temperatures in the area are dropping almost as fast as our soup spoons are plopping into bowls, and we are all warmly embracing the old hand-me-down recipes that are tried-and-true, nostalgic dishes.
Though there are not many reasons why one should fix what isn’t broken, an update could be a welcomed comfort to your regular rotation of go-to meals. In the interest of “upping the ante,” so to speak, here is my updated version of chicken noodle soup. Not only is this a delicious, soul-warming, familiar soup, but it’s also packing a punch of spicy heat from the chipotles. And because the spice offers a deep and smoky flavor, you will feel compelled to make this over and over until spring arrives.
Momma came over for our weekly shopping date and while I was thinking about where we would go to lunch, I decided this would be a quick fix for us and something she could take home to Daddy. We are knee deep in soup season, so I’m going all in this year testing new spices and flavor combinations to make this the year for next-level, head-turning soups.
Chipotle Chicken Noodle Soup
2 quarts chicken stock
Pulled chicken
8 ounces cream cheese melted
7 oz. can chipotles chopped
1 onion chopped
Green onions
1 chicken bouillon cube
1 cup cream
2 Tablespoons corn starch
1/2 cup water
2 cloves garlic chopped
2 Tablespoon olive oil
1 carrot chopped
In a stock pot drizzle olive oil and saute the onion, carrot and garlic. Pour in the stock and chicken bouillon.
Stir then add in the cream and chipotles. Bring to boil. Mix the water and corn starch until smooth and add into the boiling soup.
Allow to thicken. Add in the chicken. Top with green onions.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals” and owner of Let’s Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.