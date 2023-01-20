For those of you who follow Farmers Almanac predictions, February should bring us some of that cold white stuff — snow. I have a friend who enlightens me of the various snow advisories she reads, and she’s mostly right.
For these reasons, I’m gathering my cold winter foods, girding my arsenal of food weaponry, and preparing to do battle with these possible outcomes heading our way.
Nothing says I’m ready like a bubbly-hot, brothy soup. It’s inviting, comforting and a medicinal hug for the cold and weary. It’s also one of the few dishes I’ll be happy to warm up for the next day.
As you can see, this healthy bowl of wonderful comes equipped with a pile of topping freshness that elevates this meal to a level accomplished chefs dream to serve. Most of the ingredients are pantry items, which lends a smidge of convenience to an already easy idea for dinner.
This was my after-church Sunday dinner, and I had a hard time resisting a third helping.
Chickpea Chili
1/2 lb. ground beef
1 can chickpeas, drained
1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
1/2 red onion, chopped
1 quart mushrooms
Garlic and onion powder to taste
Chili powder
1 avocado, sliced
Cilantro
Cheddar cheese
Sauté the onion and mushrooms with the hamburger, season with garlic and onion and a couple shakes of chili powder.
Add the chickpeas and tomatoes. Bring to boil. Serve with avocado, cheese and cilantro.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.