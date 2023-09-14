I’m not sure I’ve ever had a bad brownie. I could even save a dried-out brownie with my ninja skills in the kitchen; I would salvage it by slathering on some chocolate syrup, raspberry syrup or even condensed milk to reconstitute the shriveled little mess.
It’s all about resourcefulness and having a few tricks up my proverbial sleeve.
The day I discovered that I could bury a peanut butter cup in the bottom of a muffin pan, slop that with a spoonful of brownie batter, and marry them together perfectly in the oven — that’s the day I discovered why restaurants are rated on a five-star scale. Someone else understood way before me that a numerical scale of difference is necessary in describing to what extent something is better than your momma’s.
This dessert is too simple not to reveal. I won’t “gate keep” an idea of this magnitude. I’m not going to lie; I took two of these, crawled into bed and watched a movie. It’s elevated comfort food, mostly because it’s a fusion of two amazing flavors, but the simple recipe makes this a showstopper because the time invested is low, allowing you to get back to the important things in life, like watching movies in bed.
Peanut Butter Cup Brownies
1 box of brownie mix
1 bag of individually wrapped peanut butter cups
One muffin tin
Prepare the brownie mix according to the package instructions. Spoon a little in a nonstick muffin pan. Place a peanut butter cup on top of that. Now cover until 3/4 of the way full with brownie mix. Repeat. Bake at the same temperature according to the box instructions.
Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003.
