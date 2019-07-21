Strawberry shortcake is like the welcoming crew for summer, and it comes with a thousand sweet delicious cheers of fluffy whipped cream and splashes of the sweetest strawberries kissed by the sun, no doubt.
I would never dream it could be more delicious than the traditional cake-like dessert we've all had served to us when we were kids.
It was a treat at our house, served only in the summer, and usually only once or twice a year that I can remember. Winter strawberries were scarce when I was little and even now lack the seasonal taste that marks the local produce we are accustomed to.
I don't even waste my time buying them in the winter, which makes this dessert even more special.
Phyllo dough is an alternative to using cake as the main attraction in this strawberry-filled dish. It's simple to prepare and stores in the freezer ready at a moment's notice.
There's little prep time for this dessert, but it tastes as though a pastry chef was your tutor as you assembled the layers. It's cream for days with a hint of cheese.
I'm sorry, chocolate, you know I love you, but this version of strawberry shortcake is wonderful.
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
- 1 package of puff pastry
- (room temperature)
- 1 quart strawberries
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cream cheese
- 1 tub whip cream
In a bowl slightly smash the strawberries. Add the sugar, mix well and set aside. Place the dough on a parchment-lined cookie pan.
Cut the dough in 6 equal parts. Bake them in a 400-degree oven according to the package instructions.
Spread cream cheese on each baked pastry.
Spoon strawberries on top of the cheese, add a dollop of cream and place a pasty on top. Repeat.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.