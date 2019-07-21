ssjanet_55515.jpg

Janet McCormick/For The Herald-Dispatch This strawberry shortcake tastes as though a pastry chef was your tutor as you assembled the layers, says Janet McCormick.

Strawberry shortcake is like the welcoming crew for summer, and it comes with a thousand sweet delicious cheers of fluffy whipped cream and splashes of the sweetest strawberries kissed by the sun, no doubt.

I would never dream it could be more delicious than the traditional cake-like dessert we've all had served to us when we were kids.

It was a treat at our house, served only in the summer, and usually only once or twice a year that I can remember. Winter strawberries were scarce when I was little and even now lack the seasonal taste that marks the local produce we are accustomed to.

I don't even waste my time buying them in the winter, which makes this dessert even more special.

Phyllo dough is an alternative to using cake as the main attraction in this strawberry-filled dish. It's simple to prepare and stores in the freezer ready at a moment's notice.

There's little prep time for this dessert, but it tastes as though a pastry chef was your tutor as you assembled the layers. It's cream for days with a hint of cheese.

I'm sorry, chocolate, you know I love you, but this version of strawberry shortcake is wonderful.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

  • 1 package of puff pastry
  • (room temperature)
  • 1 quart strawberries
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cream cheese
  • 1 tub whip cream

In a bowl slightly smash the strawberries. Add the sugar, mix well and set aside. Place the dough on a parchment-lined cookie pan.

Cut the dough in 6 equal parts. Bake them in a 400-degree oven according to the package instructions.

Spread cream cheese on each baked pastry.

Spoon strawberries on top of the cheese, add a dollop of cream and place a pasty on top. Repeat.

Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.