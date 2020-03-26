I decided to, what’s that word, it feels so unnatural to type, organize? Right, organize.
It seems appropriate given the chaos at this very moment to make my space livable since that is where I’ll be spending a bunch of time. We are all indoors for a while. Projects like organizing my utensils and cupboards are something I have neglected for a while.
I am quite proud of myself for the productive effort of being thoughtful in my living space. When I found that I had seven spatulas, I began to downsize my entire kitchen and donate the excessive duplicate items. I am now surprised at how easy cleanup has become as I no longer have the option to reach for yet another spatula just because it’s clean. I am prompted to clean the one I just used and use it again. Cooking will be easier, quicker and more manageable.
I gave my freezer a quick makeover as well. I’m tossing the older items and cooking the ones that need to be used. Switch up your everyday chicken using pantry ingredients like Monterey chicken spices and whatever else is in there. I used so many different flavors with no regard to what might not be well-suited combined together. We are here. Caution is thrown to the wind. I’m making the best of the indoor quarters and all my cupboard contains. It’s time to use what we have.
This chicken was divine, and I am becoming better acquainted with buried things hiding in my pantry. I hope being indoors will inspire you as it has me. My home and chicken are better for it.
Avocado Chicken
4 chicken breasts, pounded thin
1 avocado
1 can of Ro-Tel or diced tomatoes
1 cup any cheese, shredded
Bunch of cilantro
1 jalapeno, sliced
1/2 tsp. garlic and onion powder
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/8 tsp. cumin
1/2 tsp. grillmaster seasoning (Monterey); any will do
1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
3 T. olive oil
In a large cast-iron skillet, place the oil. Brown each side of the chicken breasts in the oil. Add the can of Ro-Tel. Season the chicken with all the spices. Place in an oven and bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Top with cheese, jalapenos and cilantro. Slice avocado and sprinkle the chicken.