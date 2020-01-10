Whenever I can include bacon in any of my recipes, I’m a happy girl. To include it in tuna salad made me think I hit the bacon motherlode. There is a rich smoky depth that adds another level to this ordinary tuna salad.
For absolutely no reason other than I wanted it and it sounded good — and also I had two sad cans of tuna sitting in my cupboard just waiting for a new home, I started to whip up this little number.
I asked myself when I made this what I could do to make it EXTRA, because in my life there are certainly times extra is necessary.
And nothing turns a regular dish into a special dish more than bacon.
This recipe rejects the notion that bacon and tuna don’t belong together.
I’m sure everyone is nodding in agreement, especially if you believe like I do that bacon is great with anything. I call bacon Appalachian caviar — mostly because, where it lacks the delicacy of glistening fish eggs, it makes up in flavor. And if tuna can be the chicken of the sea, bacon can certainly tout the same accolades as caviar.
It wasn’t long ago that bacon dipped in chocolate became the craze of American culture. It’s savory sweet cuisine at its finest. Tuna and bacon in a salad only makes sense after it made its debut in the dessert fare.
If you’re looking for a different but special experience in your next tuna salad sandwich, try this addition. We enjoyed this on Christmas when all the stores were closed and we had our fill of leftovers. It was a delicious change to our usual evening meal.
Tuna and Bacon Salad
2 cans of white tuna, drained
3 dill pickles, chopped
3 boiled eggs, chopped
1/2 red onion, chopped
4 slices of bacon, chopped
1 celery stalk, chopped
1/2-3/4 cup mayonnaise
Parsley for garnish
Red pepper
In a bowl, combine all the ingredients and mix well. Serve over cracker or on wheat bread.