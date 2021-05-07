The glow of my mother grew further radiant when I set forth into my own life — a darker existence of one hard knock after another, with only the flicker of her love and care serving to remind me I need her.
We leave the comforts of home vowing to improve our own hand at motherhood, only to find it to be a relentless, thankless, unending pit of sacrifice while our own failings come to light. She is all that I hope to be. I didn’t do it better.
She is lovely with virulent resolve, soft with unfailing concern and a champion to all she encounters. Who is more fierce than a mother?
Our days now are spent grabbing every moment, hugging it, wallowing it, and coddling the idea of never saying goodbye. I share so many things with my mom, it’s hard to know where she begins and I end. There is no love like a mommy‘s love, and I don’t regret the few years it took for me to figure that out, because that burn was slow and fiery — meant to brand and mark me for the rest of my life.
I pray our memories will serve to be a sweet halo, restful and easy. Honor your sweet mother and think deeply the impact she has had on your life. I love you, Mommy. You are my best friend.
Mini Butter Cream Cheese Cake
1 white cake mix, prepared according to the box
Three 4 -inch springform pans
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
½ cup butter
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Fresh fruit for garnish
Pour the cake mix in the pans. Bake for 30 minutes at 350 degrees. Allow to cool. Slice each cake in half.
In a food processor, mix the butter, cream cheese and vanilla and slowly add in the sugar.
Smooth a scant amount of frosting on each layer and assemble. Top with fruit.