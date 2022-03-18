For many, vacation is synonymous with rest, relaxation, and a time to indulge in activities that take you away from work and everyday struggles.
For my family, it was always about the outdoor excursions, food, and lots and lots of heart-string tying!
Connecting on levels everyday living can impede requires thought, purpose and a mindset determined to find the beautiful amid the mundane.
Though I schedule getaway trips often for self care and a chance to immerse myself in a state of gratitude, I’ve learned even in the course of a hot mess of a day, there is something to marvel and relish when I am open to possibility or even expecting it. I left my window open last night. The fresh air served to remind me how very silent and fulfilling a breeze from the edge of spring can be. It lulled me into a slumber of sleep and carried me to the sounds of birds singinkg in the morning.
Having just returned from California and all its mountainous splendor, the in-your-face beauty is just not here when returning back to work reality dictates the agenda for today.
These Danishes may not be the adventure I had on the west coast, but they certainly made the neighbors smile when I offered them a taste.
Today, that’s my vacation and go-to happy place when I can’t bury my feet into the sand while I discuss life’s issues with loved ones.
Cherry Danish
1 cup cold milk
2 1 / 4 tsps. instant or active dry yeast
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 / 3 cup sugar
1 / 2 tsp. salt
2 sticks unsalted butter, coarsely grated and very cold (slightly freezing it beforehand makes this easier)
1 large egg
Cherry pie filling
Grate the butter in a bowl and freeze it 10 minutes. Leave it loose as it falls.
Warm half of the milk, but don’t make it hot. To the milk add 1 Tbsp. sugar and the yeast.
Mix. Let sit for 10 minutes to become frothy. In a large bowl of cold butter, add the flour, remaining sugar and the salt.
Give it a light toss to coat. Very lightly with your fingertips or a pastry cutter, cut the butter into the flour until butter is evenly distributed. Don’t let the butter get soft.
Place it in the fridge if starts to blend.
Add the remaining milk, and the egg into the yeast until well combined, then pour this into the bowl of dry ingredients. With a spatula, mix the ingredients together until combined, thick and sticky. Cover the bowl with plastic and chill in the fridge for 8-24 hours.
Turn the dough out onto a floured surface. Form a rectangle. Roll it out to a large rectangle about 1/3 inch.
Fold the top over the middle third, then the bottom third over that — like a letter.
Repeat this roll and fold 3 times. Chill for 1 to 2 hours.
Unfold the dough, roll and using a round cookie cutter or free hand cut into squares or circles. Allow to rest half an hour.
Press a little in the middle and place the fruit filling.
Brush a little egg wash made with a beaten egg and a little water.
Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown.