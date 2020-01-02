For next-level entertainment, I always include some kind of pasta dish. It doesn’t matter what the event is; pasta is a crowd-pleaser. It’s filling, it’s fast, and well, it’s as beautiful as it is delicious.
Sometimes I don’t even pay attention to what I’m making when I’m asked to bring a dish at any gathering I’m invited to.
This month afforded me several invites, most having nothing to do with the holiday. And what I felt was a thrown-together dish that lacked forethought turned out to be the one dish about which I answered the usual questions that let you know your efforts, however small, paid off.
What was that spice I detected? Are those just flat noodles you used? What are those little green things? Is that shaved Parmesan?
What I nervously concluded was ordinary became the most-talked-about dish. And this is why you can never fail with a pasta dish and why I always have a few beautiful, unique, go-to recipes for such a time as this even when everyone believes “finger foods” are all their party needs.
I never listen to that suggestion because this dish is just that awesome and it exceeds all expectations.
By the way, the little green things are capers, it is shaved Parmesan, the spice is fresh basil and garlic and yes, flat noodles are perfect for any sauce served cold or hot. Birthday parties are also a contender for this salad.
It turns pizzas and cake into a well-thought-out celebration, as it turns out.
This little number here is worth the small effort, and you’ll be left smiling and answering the same questions I did. Enjoy!
Basil and Caper Pasta
1 lb. flat noodles (any kind)
Fresh basil
1 pkg. fresh shaved Parmesan cheese
1 jar capers, drained
1 quart cherry tomatoes, sliced
1 bottle of your favorite Italian dressing
In a large pan of water, boil the pasta according to the package.
Drain and cool.
Toss this in a bowl with the other ingredients and douse with the entire bottle of dressing. Serve.