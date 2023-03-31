The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

blistered tomato pasta.jpg

Blistered Tomato Pasta is a perfect-every-time dish that’s filling and hearty.

 Janet McCormick | For HD Media

This is my core recipe for a perfect-every-time pasta dish, one that’s filling, hearty and exactly the way I like it.

It has all the must haves: garlic, cream, lemons, tomatoes and lots and lots of fresh basil. It’s also a quick fix and I haven’t met one person yet that would turn away this dish. It’s comfort food at its best. Though, for health reasons, I steer away from this kind of meal most days. But I find this comforting even more so than a big, fat backyard grilled cheeseburger.

Janet McCormick is the author of “10-Minute Meals.” She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

