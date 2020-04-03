The birds are singing in the morning and the tree frogs are waking up, making their music as soon as the sun goes down.
Somewhere the earthy smell of shorn grass is slowly filling the air, stretching its aroma over the valley. The air is breezy and warm and carrying the sound of wind chimes in the distance. It’s like all of Earth has no idea what’s happening globally, the show must go on.
When the rocks cry out, I’ll remember who told the sun to shine.
This is the strangest time to be alive, but nature is reminding us to unplug, refresh and keep moving forward despite the harrowing events. Take a deep breath and feel the presence of normalcy begging to get your attention.
Spring is here and with it comes the pollen and scents/sense of life still showing up, still moving forward, still singing “I’m here.”
I am slightly bothered by the introduction of the pollen count. With that comes a little annoying cough that I dare not vocalize in the presence of others. A look of sickness comes over me along with others asking me if I’m OK and do I have a fever?
Tea has been my saving grace with the heat from the brewing and the antioxidants offered by the main ingredients. Blueberry and lemon tea is a wonderful throat soothing beverage that chases away spring’s sidekick — allergy season.
I’ve been enjoying sipping this throughout the day while staying home in seclusion. Not only is it pressing down on the notion of boredom, but it’s also cutting the urge to snack while soothing my throat and sinuses.
It’s delicious and healthy and offers a warm or cold cozy drink to curl up on the couch and finally get to reading that book you’ve been meaning to read.
I keep blueberries in the freezer for such a time as this. I love the many recipes in which I can include blueberries. From cobbler, pancakes, and granolas to protein shakes and teas like this one. This is always a great staple to have on hand. I even make a wonderful blueberry vinaigrette.
But for now, it’s tea time. Nothing is more calming, soothing and healthy than blueberry tea.
Blueberry Lemon Tea
1 cup of blueberries
4 regular tea bags
4 cups of water
Fresh lemon
Organic honey
Ice for cold tea
In a sauce pan, bring 4 cups of water and blueberries to boil. Boil for 1 minute. Turn off the heat. Allow to steep with slices of lemon for 20 minutes. Pour in sugar or honey to sweeten. Pour into cups or glasses full of ice.