Here we are gathered before the season that’s upon us — the season that promises crisp cool temperatures, gatherings, ghosts, goblins, big sweaters, big socks, runny noses and the crud that calls for simmering soups.
I do love fall, but it comes with a few things I don’t love, like being sick. My mom has always been able to cobble together the most random tonics using leftovers to yield impressive cure-all feasts when we’d come down with whatever the change in weather brought home.
I used to love being sick for only that reason, of course. I knew I was in for a few days worth of individual attention. She was the most loving nurse, and her care and concern was worth the down time.
Soup was always part of her doctoring regime. Each natural herb heightened its deliciousness while the bow ties pronounced the depth of love she threw in the pot full of boiling spices and vegetables.
It’s girly, or at least I thought it was made just for me. This is what life brings us, and sickness is part of that.
It’s important to find the silver lining in every situation. I’m getting pretty good at this. I’ve stretched my mind as far as it could go this weekend while I’m knee-deep in care-giving mode.
Reconnecting with your loved ones through forced time is a great way to spark an unspoken love beyond words. And nothing is more loving than taking the time to create nourishment for those who are on the mend whether it be through sickness or short hospital stays.
Anyway, this is where my heart landed. While he sleeps, I can breathe easy knowing my efforts have in a small way aided in his journey. Not just because I love soup and not because it’s one of the easiest meals to make but because a walk beneath the canopy of topaz maples conjured a few memories of mommy taking care of her sick babies with a beautiful invigorating golden chicken noodle soup.
This is my memory made manifest in beautiful bowl of soup. He loved the delicate flavor and before he even said he was hungry, I was placing this in front of him.
Knowing I would have some free time while he healed, I bought a bunch of tomatoes to can for the winter. Fall is an exciting time to prepare for the colder months ahead.
BOW TIE CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
- 8 frozen chicken tenderloins
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 box chicken broth
- 2 quarts water
- Fresh parsley
- Bow tie pasta
Bring to boil the chicken, water, broth and spices. Boil for 30 minutes. Set aside. Boil the pasta according to the package. Combine the noodles with the chicken. Serve.