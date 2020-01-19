One-pan dinners are some of my favorites. They are simple to throw together and clean up — it’s what we wish all dinners were made of.
When everything cooks in one pan, all those flavors begin to mingle perfectly — each ingredient spilling over into the next.
This is a warm salad, and it doesn’t disappoint!
Though it doesn’t include a protein, one could surely be added. If it were not for the fact that I’m eating lean these days, I’d include a few things like rice and chicken. But today it’s all about the flavor and eating light.
I’m setting a goal for losing a few pounds. Hopefully by the end of the month, I’ll have reached my goal and the little black dress that serves as my dangling carrot before this moving cart will be my reward.
Have you ever noticed the slew of commercials full of your favorite foods, like pizza, late in the evening — bombarding your vision right about the time you’re not starving but eager to lift restrictions of your “shouldn’t have” foods? Or how about showing you foods you wouldn’t normally be tempted by that makes your mouth salivate?
Well, that’s where I am right now. But fortunately, I have quick meals like this marinating in the refrigerator ready to pull out at a moment’s notice. There are other people in the house who aren’t reducing calories, so I made a few pieces of naan bread to accompany this dish. Their hearts are smiling, and I’m being filled not only with delicious nutrition but also a sense of goodwill knowing I’m doing my body good.
This could be a snack tray at your next entertainment at home or a side dish that perks up a plate of plain steak or chicken.
Whatever way you want to enjoy this dish, it could make the list of your usual go-to healthy dish rotation.
BROCCOLI AND ROASTED RED PEPPER SALAD
2 cups broccoli sliced in bite-sized nuggets
1 jar of roasted red peppers
1 jar of sun-dried tomatoes
1 jar of pepperoncinis
1 lemon
1 tsp. Italian seasoning
1 T. Olive oil
Drizzle a pan with olive oil. Saute the broccoli, peppers, tomatoes and season with Italian seasoning.
Saute for 4 minutes until everything is heated and tender. Squeeze the lemon over top of this mixture. Toss.
Add in the pepperoncinis. Arrange on a plate with crackers or bread.