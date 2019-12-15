There are those hectic evenings when making anything from scratch is just not going to happen. These already prepared gnocchi are a great stand-in worth mentioning especially if you’re in the mood for something a little more elegant and rich, something more than Hamburger Helper, and something that can be prepared in a few minutes.
If you’re a dreamer like me, there are a thousand ideas that loom in the perpetual suspension of talked about dreams — a place in my head where some great notions die. I do this with recipes and brown butter sage sauce is one that has been forever in my head.
Typically this only happens to big dreams or ones that require a lot of steps to accomplish. Or maybe it just sounds too good to be true, which makes me sub-categorize it in a subliminal tunnel where I never want to enter.
Whatever the case may be, nothing is as rich and luscious as brown butter sage sauce. It’s almost effortless. When I found this package of prepared gnocchi, I revisited my creative files and this sauce came to mind. Pair this with a salad and you have a delicious meal that would be a great contender for your usual rotation of weekly foods.
We are closing in on the holiday and this is exactly the kind of meal worthy of having when you’ve ran all day, purchasing gifts, spreading holiday cheer and sucking down Starbucks all the while. Wait, that’s me, I’m the coffee-drinking holiday cheer spreader. Which is why I couldn’t wait to call it a day and sit down to this meal. It’s a Martha moment when I tell the fam, “Hey, it’s brown butter sage gnocchi.” Of course, their reply is, “Huh?” (whispering) “They loved it because it’s delicious!”
Brown Butter Sage Gnocchi
1 package prepared gnocchi cooked according to the package
1 stick of butter
3 cloves garlic chopped
1 sprig of fresh sage
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
In a sauce pan brown the butter on high for 2 minutes. Add in the garlic and saute’. Add in the sage and saute for one minute. Pour over gnocchi and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.