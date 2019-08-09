0809_McCormick_01_41399.jpg
Janet McCormick/The Lawrence Herald Who doesn't love meat, cheese, chips, and a little kick? This Buffalo Chicken Dip ticks all those boxes for your party guests.

Years ago, if I were dreaming about cooking endeavors, recipes in relation to how it affects people and finding something new and delicious, I'd dream that I could call up one of my sons on a Saturday morning and ask them for the recipe of a dish they made for me that was so undeniably tasty I just had to make it for myself.

Some of my dreams are small and, given the fact that I didn't have any girls, I really didn't think this part of my life would be of interest to my boys.

But I'm happy to report I was wrong. They were listening - my kids were listening - and it happened this past weekend.

I called Christian for this quick and delicious recipe. At least once a week he is calling me and asking me for a particular recipe or instructions of how to make one of his favorite dishes he had growing up. But this time it was me asking him for a dish he is famous for.

Though Buffalo chicken dip is nothing new to this world, it's a heated snack my child is famously impressed with and, naturally, he has spent time perfecting his rendition to a famous dip.

He loves heat and cheese, and if we are dreaming of the perfect trio, adding a meat pretty much makes it a full meal, in my world.

It was a hit at the party because, really, who doesn't love meat and cheese on a tortilla chip?

The great thing about this dip is it's good with bread, pretzels, fresh vegetables and by itself, if your lifestyle is all about the low-carb trend.

I thought we'd kick the week off with something different, something fun and, of course, something so delicious.

Only way to start the week off right is a recipe you just have to do when the weekend arrives.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

  • 2 cups pulled chicken
  • 2 8-ounce bricks of cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/4 cup hot sauce
  • 1/4 cup bottled ranch
  • dressing
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese
  • Mix all the ingredients in a 9-by-13-inch pan and bake for 20 minutes in a 400-degree oven.

Stir everything together, then bake for 10 more minutes. Serve with chips, vegetables or bread.

Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.

