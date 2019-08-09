Years ago, if I were dreaming about cooking endeavors, recipes in relation to how it affects people and finding something new and delicious, I'd dream that I could call up one of my sons on a Saturday morning and ask them for the recipe of a dish they made for me that was so undeniably tasty I just had to make it for myself.
Some of my dreams are small and, given the fact that I didn't have any girls, I really didn't think this part of my life would be of interest to my boys.
But I'm happy to report I was wrong. They were listening - my kids were listening - and it happened this past weekend.
I called Christian for this quick and delicious recipe. At least once a week he is calling me and asking me for a particular recipe or instructions of how to make one of his favorite dishes he had growing up. But this time it was me asking him for a dish he is famous for.
Though Buffalo chicken dip is nothing new to this world, it's a heated snack my child is famously impressed with and, naturally, he has spent time perfecting his rendition to a famous dip.
He loves heat and cheese, and if we are dreaming of the perfect trio, adding a meat pretty much makes it a full meal, in my world.
It was a hit at the party because, really, who doesn't love meat and cheese on a tortilla chip?
The great thing about this dip is it's good with bread, pretzels, fresh vegetables and by itself, if your lifestyle is all about the low-carb trend.
I thought we'd kick the week off with something different, something fun and, of course, something so delicious.
Only way to start the week off right is a recipe you just have to do when the weekend arrives.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
- 2 cups pulled chicken
- 2 8-ounce bricks of cream cheese
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/4 cup hot sauce
- 1/4 cup bottled ranch
- dressing
- 1/2 cup blue cheese
- Mix all the ingredients in a 9-by-13-inch pan and bake for 20 minutes in a 400-degree oven.
Stir everything together, then bake for 10 more minutes. Serve with chips, vegetables or bread.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.